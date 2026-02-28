Delhi Rally Debate: AAP vs. Delhi Police
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that the Delhi Police denied them permission to hold a rally at Jantar Mantar on March 1. However, the police stated that the decision is still pending. AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, criticized the alleged action, emphasizing the importance of the constitutional right to protest.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleges that Delhi Police has blocked their rally at Jantar Mantar planned for March 1. While AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accuse authorities of unilateral action, police officials maintain that no final decision has been reached.
Kejriwal questioned the possible influence of a recent court order, emphasizing the significance of holding rallies as a constitutional right. He described the situation as an act of authoritarianism, highlighting the essential nature of public protest in democratic practice.
AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh supported the claims, stating that the BJP's fear is evident in the obstruction of the rally. Singh reaffirmed Jantar Mantar's status as a traditional site for protests, pointing the responsibility of granting permission directly at Delhi Police.
