Left Menu

Delhi Rally Debate: AAP vs. Delhi Police

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that the Delhi Police denied them permission to hold a rally at Jantar Mantar on March 1. However, the police stated that the decision is still pending. AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, criticized the alleged action, emphasizing the importance of the constitutional right to protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:30 IST
Delhi Rally Debate: AAP vs. Delhi Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleges that Delhi Police has blocked their rally at Jantar Mantar planned for March 1. While AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accuse authorities of unilateral action, police officials maintain that no final decision has been reached.

Kejriwal questioned the possible influence of a recent court order, emphasizing the significance of holding rallies as a constitutional right. He described the situation as an act of authoritarianism, highlighting the essential nature of public protest in democratic practice.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh supported the claims, stating that the BJP's fear is evident in the obstruction of the rally. Singh reaffirmed Jantar Mantar's status as a traditional site for protests, pointing the responsibility of granting permission directly at Delhi Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

 Global
2
Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

 Israel
3
Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A New Era in Sports

Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A New Era in Sports

 India
4
GST Evasion Scandal: Fino Payments Bank Under Scrutiny

GST Evasion Scandal: Fino Payments Bank Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026