Left Menu

Russia Condemns US-Israeli Strikes: Calls for Diplomatic Resolution

Russia condemned the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, labeling them unprovoked aggression against a sovereign state. The Foreign Ministry insists this violates international law and demands a return to diplomacy amidst concerns of a potential regional catastrophe. Moscow calls for an objective global response to this destabilizing action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:31 IST
Russia Condemns US-Israeli Strikes: Calls for Diplomatic Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia has voiced strong criticism against US and Israeli military actions targeting Iran, denouncing them as unprovoked aggression against a sovereign state. This move, claims Russia's Foreign Ministry, breaches international law principles, calling for an immediate restoration of diplomatic ties to prevent further escalation.

The joint US-Israeli strikes, marked by significant military and political buildup, are seen by Moscow as a meticulously planned offensive undermining peace and stability in West Asia. Despite prior signals from Israel that it seeks no military confrontation, the attacks suggest an intent to destabilize Iran's leadership and constitutional order.

Moscow urges the global community, including the UN and IAEA, to objectively assess these actions which threaten to bring about a humanitarian and economic crisis. Russia stands ready to foster diplomatic dialogue rooted in international norms but warns of dire consequences for global non-proliferation regimes if aggression continues unchecked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

 Global
2
Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

 Israel
3
Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A New Era in Sports

Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A New Era in Sports

 India
4
GST Evasion Scandal: Fino Payments Bank Under Scrutiny

GST Evasion Scandal: Fino Payments Bank Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026