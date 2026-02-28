Russia has voiced strong criticism against US and Israeli military actions targeting Iran, denouncing them as unprovoked aggression against a sovereign state. This move, claims Russia's Foreign Ministry, breaches international law principles, calling for an immediate restoration of diplomatic ties to prevent further escalation.

The joint US-Israeli strikes, marked by significant military and political buildup, are seen by Moscow as a meticulously planned offensive undermining peace and stability in West Asia. Despite prior signals from Israel that it seeks no military confrontation, the attacks suggest an intent to destabilize Iran's leadership and constitutional order.

Moscow urges the global community, including the UN and IAEA, to objectively assess these actions which threaten to bring about a humanitarian and economic crisis. Russia stands ready to foster diplomatic dialogue rooted in international norms but warns of dire consequences for global non-proliferation regimes if aggression continues unchecked.

(With inputs from agencies.)