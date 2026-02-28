India's Batting Depth Shines in T20 World Cup

Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra has applauded the Indian cricket team's batting prowess in the ongoing T20 World Cup, describing it as 'very good.' Chopra highlighted how different players consistently rise to the occasion, ensuring a steady flow of runs for the defending champions.

Chopra specifically lauded Ishan Kishan for taking charge when others struggled. He led the batting charts with 214 runs in six matches. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma, previously out of form, found success against Zimbabwe, forming a successful opening partnership with Sanju Samson, despite the latter having limited appearances.

The experimentation with batting orders has also paid off. Tilak Varma, initially batting lower, demonstrated his prowess with a quickfire 44 not out against Zimbabwe. This adaptability has helped India post record scores, like their highest of 256/4 against Zimbabwe, which now sets them up for a decisive match against the West Indies to secure a semifinal spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)