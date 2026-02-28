Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Iran's Drone and Missile Strikes Target Middle East

Iran's Revolutionary Guard launched drones and missiles targeting Israel amidst escalating tensions. Saudi Arabia reported an attack on its capital, while Bahrain mentioned a missile targeting the US Navy headquarters. The US advised citizens in the region to seek shelter due to heightened threats and activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:29 IST
Escalating Tensions: Iran's Drone and Missile Strikes Target Middle East
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard launched a series of provocative drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, marking an escalation in regional tensions. Saudi Arabia confirmed that its capital and eastern regions were targeted, but successfully repelled the attack.

In a wider spread of hostilities, Bahrain reported that a missile attack targeted the headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet on its soil. Meanwhile, residents in Kuwait and Qatar reported hearing sirens and explosions, suggesting a broadening conflict.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen, backed by Iran, have threatened further attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes and Israel. US embassies in key locations urged American citizens to shelter in place amid the mounting threats.

TRENDING

1
U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

 Global
2
Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

 Israel
3
Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A New Era in Sports

Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A New Era in Sports

 India
4
GST Evasion Scandal: Fino Payments Bank Under Scrutiny

GST Evasion Scandal: Fino Payments Bank Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026