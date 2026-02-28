Escalating Tensions: Iran's Drone and Missile Strikes Target Middle East

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard launched a series of provocative drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, marking an escalation in regional tensions. Saudi Arabia confirmed that its capital and eastern regions were targeted, but successfully repelled the attack.

In a wider spread of hostilities, Bahrain reported that a missile attack targeted the headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet on its soil. Meanwhile, residents in Kuwait and Qatar reported hearing sirens and explosions, suggesting a broadening conflict.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen, backed by Iran, have threatened further attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes and Israel. US embassies in key locations urged American citizens to shelter in place amid the mounting threats.