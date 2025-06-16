Unemployment Surge: A Reflection of Seasonal Wave and Workforce Shift

According to government data, unemployment in the country rose substantially to 5.6% in May from 5.1% in April 2025. This increase is largely attributed to seasonal factors affecting agricultural employment.

The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation's latest labour force survey indicates that female unemployment is higher than male, and young workers (aged 15-29) face soaring joblessness rates, with a notable increase in urban areas.

The labour force participation rate also saw a decline, with significant drops in rural areas as workers moved away from agriculture after the Rabi harvest season. The intricate dynamics reflect a blend of seasonal changes and shifting job patterns across the nation.