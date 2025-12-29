Transitioning Rural Employment: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G Act
A parliamentary panel evaluated the transition from MGNREGA to the VB-G RAM G Act, aimed at enhancing rural employment and infrastructure. The discussion centered on ensuring a smooth shift, addressing enrolment concerns, and planning the implementation of the new legislation within the next six months.
A parliamentary panel convened on Monday to scrutinize the transition process from the UPA-era MGNREGA to the Narendra Modi government's VB-G RAM G Act, a move aimed at invigorating rural employment and infrastructure in India. The panel focused on how to execute this shift seamlessly within six months as new legislation comes into force.
Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee expressed concerns over the transition phase, particularly regarding payment methods and additional budget support for beneficiaries. Despite the concerns, no opposition to the VB-G RAM G Act was reported, though some members highlighted under-enrollment in the outgoing scheme.
The legislation, passed amid opposition protests, plans to increase rural employment days from 100 to 125. The new bill's framework and effectiveness were discussed extensively, as some members proposed considering earlier recommendations of extending working days to 150, while BJP MPs argued that new laws are essential for addressing infrastructural gaps in rural areas.
