Kering's Leadership Shift: A New Era Begins

Kering has announced a major reorganization as it faces performance challenges, with CEO François-Henri Pinault stepping down to focus on his role as chairman. The announcement coincides with hiring Luca de Meo, the current head of Renault, as the company's new CEO.

During a conference call, Pinault emphasized his commitment to remaining 'fully involved' in the business alongside de Meo, who is expected to steer the luxury brand towards renewed success.

The change marks a pivotal moment for Kering as it strives to align its structure with its ambitious goals and overcome current shortcomings in their performance metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)