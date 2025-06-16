Left Menu

Kering's Leadership Shift: A New Era Begins

Kering announces a leadership change as it struggles to meet expectations. CEO François-Henri Pinault will remain chairman, while Renault boss Luca de Meo is set to become the new CEO. Pinault promises continued involvement as the company reorganizes for better performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:51 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Kering has announced a major reorganization as it faces performance challenges, with CEO François-Henri Pinault stepping down to focus on his role as chairman. The announcement coincides with hiring Luca de Meo, the current head of Renault, as the company's new CEO.

During a conference call, Pinault emphasized his commitment to remaining 'fully involved' in the business alongside de Meo, who is expected to steer the luxury brand towards renewed success.

The change marks a pivotal moment for Kering as it strives to align its structure with its ambitious goals and overcome current shortcomings in their performance metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

