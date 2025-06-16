Trump Family Ventures into Mobile Service with 'Trump Mobile'

The Trump family is entering the mobile service industry with its latest venture, Trump Mobile. The move, announced while Donald Trump is in the White House, has raised ethical concerns over potential conflicts of interest and personal gain.

Eric Trump, overseeing The Trump Organization, revealed that Trump Mobile will offer phones built in the US and operate a domestic call center. This endeavor joins a series of international real estate projects currently underway, including developments in Vietnam and Qatar.

Despite challenges in an already saturated market, the company aims to align its service with consumer values, featuring a gold-colored T1 Phone priced at USD 499, set to launch in August. The service, named The 47 Plan, offers unlimited calls, texts, and data, alongside additional services.