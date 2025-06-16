Left Menu

Trump Family Ventures into Mobile Service with 'Trump Mobile'

The Trump family has announced the launch of Trump Mobile, a new mobile phone service, sparking ethical concerns due to Trump's potential influence on public policy for personal gain. The venture, led by Eric Trump, plans to sell phones built in the US, despite facing a competitive market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:34 IST
The Trump family is entering the mobile service industry with its latest venture, Trump Mobile. The move, announced while Donald Trump is in the White House, has raised ethical concerns over potential conflicts of interest and personal gain.

Eric Trump, overseeing The Trump Organization, revealed that Trump Mobile will offer phones built in the US and operate a domestic call center. This endeavor joins a series of international real estate projects currently underway, including developments in Vietnam and Qatar.

Despite challenges in an already saturated market, the company aims to align its service with consumer values, featuring a gold-colored T1 Phone priced at USD 499, set to launch in August. The service, named The 47 Plan, offers unlimited calls, texts, and data, alongside additional services.

