Left Menu

India's Auto Sector Resilient Amid China's Rare Earth Magnet Restrictions

A recent report reveals India's auto sector is largely unaffected by China's restriction on rare earth magnets, affecting primarily electric and hybrid vehicles. While China controls 90% of rare earth processing, India's auto market, dominated by traditional vehicles, anticipates limited impact from these curbs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:19 IST
India's Auto Sector Resilient Amid China's Rare Earth Magnet Restrictions
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report by Nuvama highlights India's auto sector's resilience to the recent restrictions on rare earth magnets imposed by China. Over 95% of vehicles in India run on internal combustion engines (ICE), which are minimally affected, unlike electric and hybrid vehicles.

The report points out that while rare earth materials (REMs) are crucial across various industries, the electric vehicle (EV) sector faces the most significant challenges. REM restrictions affect EV motors, with electric passenger vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and electric two-wheelers being impacted in descending order.

China's dominance over 90% of global REM processing adds complexity, with auto manufacturers now required to obtain end-user certification from China, a process taking approximately 45 days. Despite the low current EV adoption in India, experts believe the overall impact on the Indian auto sector remains limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025