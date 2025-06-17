Unraveling the Ahmedabad Air India Tragedy: A Thorough Investigation

A high-level committee has been formed by the Centre to delve into the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 270 lives, including both passengers and individuals on the ground. Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol confirmed the panel will deliver its findings within three months.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, identified as AI171, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12. Authorities are meticulously analyzing data from the aircraft's black box, hopeful that it will unravel the root causes of the disaster.

The Union Home Secretary, Govind Mohan, leads the committee, which is working alongside the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. They are jointly examining potential factors such as mechanical failure and human error, while the US National Transportation Safety Board has initiated a parallel probe given the aircraft's American origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)