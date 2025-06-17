BOJ Navigates Tariff Turbulence and Inflation Pressures

On Tuesday, the Bank of Japan announced it would maintain steady interest rates as it prepares for a slower reduction in its balance sheet next year, indicating a cautious approach to exiting its extensive stimulus measures. The move comes amid increasing global challenges, such as the Middle East conflict and U.S. tariffs, complicating Japan's economic strategy.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda expressed high uncertainty regarding international trade policies and their potential impact on Japan's economy and inflation. Markets are keenly observing the BOJ's balancing act between domestic inflationary pressures and external tariff risks, seeking clues on potential rate hikes.

The BOJ upheld its short-term interest rate at 0.5%, maintaining its bond tapering plan, which will gradually reduce purchases. While some board members advocated for more aggressive reductions, the bank's cautious strategy aligns with market requests to avoid exacerbating recent bond yield spikes.

