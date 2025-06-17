Peak Energy Expands Renewable Portfolio with Significant Solar Acquisition in Japan

In a bold move to expand its renewable energy footprint, Peak Energy has secured a unique portfolio of ready-to-build high-voltage solar sites in Japan, underscoring its rapid growth in the region. The initiative aims to bring 48 MW of clean energy online progressively between 2026 and 2028.

Strategically located across major regions such as Tokyo and Tohoku, these solar sites are set to generate approximately 60 GWh of zero-carbon electricity annually. The output is estimated to power around 15,000 households, concurrently mitigating nearly 27,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year, akin to taking 9,000 cars off the roads.

The projects promise stable electricity prices through long-term power purchase agreements with corporate clients and will integrate battery energy storage systems for maximum utility. This acquisition represents Peak Energy's ongoing commitment to leading sustainable energy initiatives across Asia, backed by its parent company, Stonepeak.

(With inputs from agencies.)