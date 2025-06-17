Left Menu

Peak Energy Expands Renewable Portfolio with Significant Solar Acquisition in Japan

Peak Energy has acquired a unique portfolio of ready-to-build high-voltage solar sites in Japan, aiming to provide clean energy to corporate consumers. With the projects coming online between 2026 and 2028, the initiative includes battery storage to enhance climate impact and economic benefits, reducing CO2 emissions significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore/ Tokyo | Updated: 17-06-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:37 IST
Peak Energy Expands Renewable Portfolio with Significant Solar Acquisition in Japan
Peak Energy acquires 48 MW ready-to-build solar portfolio in Japan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a bold move to expand its renewable energy footprint, Peak Energy has secured a unique portfolio of ready-to-build high-voltage solar sites in Japan, underscoring its rapid growth in the region. The initiative aims to bring 48 MW of clean energy online progressively between 2026 and 2028.

Strategically located across major regions such as Tokyo and Tohoku, these solar sites are set to generate approximately 60 GWh of zero-carbon electricity annually. The output is estimated to power around 15,000 households, concurrently mitigating nearly 27,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year, akin to taking 9,000 cars off the roads.

The projects promise stable electricity prices through long-term power purchase agreements with corporate clients and will integrate battery energy storage systems for maximum utility. This acquisition represents Peak Energy's ongoing commitment to leading sustainable energy initiatives across Asia, backed by its parent company, Stonepeak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025