Merz Predicts Breakthrough in US Tariff Dispute

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz anticipates reaching a resolution in the tariff agreement with the United States before summer's end. Speaking at the G7 summit in Canada, he expressed optimism in achieving an accord similar to the one between the US and the UK.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed confidence on Tuesday in resolving the ongoing tariff dispute with the United States before the summer concludes, as stated in an interview with German broadcaster ARD.

Merz noted that progress is being made incrementally, and an agreement comparable to the one recently established between the United States and the United Kingdom could be reached soon. He made these comments on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada.

This anticipated agreement aims to ease tensions over tariffs and foster a smoother trade relationship between Germany and the United States, marking a significant diplomatic achievement for Merz's administration.

