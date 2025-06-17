Air India under Fire: MP Supriya Sule Criticizes Service Delays
MP Supriya Sule criticized Air India for its inadequate passenger service after experiencing a flight delay of over three hours. She has called for the Civil Aviation Ministry to take action against what she describes as frequent delays and mismanagement by the airline.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Air India is facing severe criticism from NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, who has highlighted the airline's inadequate service following a delay exceeding three hours on her flight from Delhi to Pune.
Sule, expressing her dissatisfaction, called for immediate intervention from the Civil Aviation Ministry to address the repeated delays and perceived mismanagement by Air India.
Through a tweet, Sule emphasized the plight of passengers left 'stranded and helpless,' demanding accountability and better service from the national carrier for its travelers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt Data Push Improves Consent Processing Times and Eases Building Delays
Traffic Jam Delays England-West Indies ODI at The Oval
Traffic Jam Delays West Indies' Entry at The Oval
Legal Clash Intensifies: Aakash vs. Byju's Over Alleged Mismanagement
Traffic Congestion Delays England vs. West Indies Cricket Match