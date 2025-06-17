Air India under Fire: MP Supriya Sule Criticizes Service Delays

Air India is facing severe criticism from NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, who has highlighted the airline's inadequate service following a delay exceeding three hours on her flight from Delhi to Pune.

Sule, expressing her dissatisfaction, called for immediate intervention from the Civil Aviation Ministry to address the repeated delays and perceived mismanagement by Air India.

Through a tweet, Sule emphasized the plight of passengers left 'stranded and helpless,' demanding accountability and better service from the national carrier for its travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)