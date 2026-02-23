Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Tap Water Scheme Delays in Uttar Pradesh

Residents of Sinduriya, Uttar Pradesh, protested against delays and alleged corruption in the Centre's tap water scheme. Villagers staged a 'jal satyagraha' along Son River, highlighting severe water scarcity and accusing officials of negligence. Meanwhile, government authorities claim significant progress in water connections.

Residents of Sinduriya village in Uttar Pradesh have taken to protesting over significant delays and alleged irregularities in the government's tap water scheme, highlighting a severe drinking water crisis.

A 'jal satyagraha' was held by a large group on the banks of the Son River, accusing officials of corruption and negligence. Surendra Yadav, one protester, stated that with summer's onset, handpumps and borewells have run dry, pushing inhabitants to seek water from distant sources.

Villagers expected piped water to reach every household under the scheme this summer, but shortages have already surfaced, leading to a reliance on contaminated river water. Ajay Kumar Pathak accused officials of sending misleading reports to authorities about the situation. Arun Singh from the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam claims that 90% of villages have water connections, with full supply expected soon.

