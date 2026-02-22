Left Menu

Trade Talks Stalled: India Delays Washington Visit Amid Tariff Turmoil

India has postponed a trade delegation's trip to Washington due to tariff uncertainties following a U.S. Supreme Court decision. The delay affects interim trade deal negotiations, as the U.S. reduced tariffs on Indian exports, and India planned significant purchases from the U.S. Future talks remain unscheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 15:23 IST
Trade Talks Stalled: India Delays Washington Visit Amid Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has postponed plans to dispatch a trade delegation to Washington, primarily due to uncertainty sparked by the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to nullify tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump, a trade ministry source revealed on Sunday.

In response to the court's ruling rejecting punitive tariffs, former President Trump enacted a temporary tariff of 15% on U.S. imports, marking the maximum permitted by law. The deferment was jointly decided after discussions between officials from India and the United States, according to the source, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

The delegation, initially scheduled to travel for discussions aimed at concluding an interim trade agreement, remains delayed without a new departure date. The agreement included the U.S. lowering tariffs on Indian goods while India committed to purchasing $500 billion of American products over five years. Criticism from India's Congress party has emerged, demanding renegotiations and questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategy before the court's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stay Alert: Modi's Mantra Against Digital Fraud

Stay Alert: Modi's Mantra Against Digital Fraud

 India
2
Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

 India
3
Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

 Global
4
Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026