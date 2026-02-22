Trade Talks Stalled: India Delays Washington Visit Amid Tariff Turmoil

India has postponed plans to dispatch a trade delegation to Washington, primarily due to uncertainty sparked by the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to nullify tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump, a trade ministry source revealed on Sunday.

In response to the court's ruling rejecting punitive tariffs, former President Trump enacted a temporary tariff of 15% on U.S. imports, marking the maximum permitted by law. The deferment was jointly decided after discussions between officials from India and the United States, according to the source, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

The delegation, initially scheduled to travel for discussions aimed at concluding an interim trade agreement, remains delayed without a new departure date. The agreement included the U.S. lowering tariffs on Indian goods while India committed to purchasing $500 billion of American products over five years. Criticism from India's Congress party has emerged, demanding renegotiations and questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategy before the court's decision.

