Israeli Airlines Launch Rescue Flights Amid Conflict

Israeli airlines have been granted government approval to initiate flights to retrieve citizens stranded abroad due to escalating tensions with Iran. Airspace closure since the onset of hostilities last week has disrupted travel plans for thousands, prompting swift action by Israel's flag carrier and others.

El Al Airlines announced its plan to commence operations from various European cities, including Larnaca, Athens, Rome, Milan, and Paris, exclusively for passengers with previously canceled El Al tickets. The reopening of Israeli airspace for outgoing flights remains pending, with cancellations extending until June 23.

Other carriers, Arkia and Israir, are similarly mobilizing resources to facilitate the return of Israelis from strategic locations in Greece, Cyprus, and Bulgaria, as the Transportation Ministry reports significant numbers awaiting repatriation. Meanwhile, cruise operator Mano Maritime contributes by ferrying passengers from Cyprus to Haifa, underscoring the widespread impact of the crisis.

