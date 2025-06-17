Benzene Spill Shuts Down Highway in Madhya Pradesh

An Indian Oil Company (IOC) tanker containing 28 tons of benzene overturned on a turn along the Jabalpur-Nagpur national highway in Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday evening, as reported by police.

The incident caused the highly inflammable chemical to leak, prompting authorities to temporarily halt vehicle movement on the highway. Gradual reopening began on one side of the road, according to Kripal Singh Tekam from Kurai police station.

The tanker, traveling from Haryana to Karnataka, overturned around 4:30 PM on NH-44. Both the driver and operator sustained minor injuries. The fire brigade and IOC experts were dispatched to manage the situation, including uprighting the tanker and soaking the spilled benzene with water.

(With inputs from agencies.)