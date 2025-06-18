Left Menu

Financial Times Headlines: Major Moves in Banking, Aerospace, and EU Regulations

The Financial Times highlights significant developments in banking, aerospace, and EU regulations. HSBC plans to require employees to work on-site three days weekly. Rolls-Royce seeks UK government support for new aircraft engines, while the EU suggests revising securitisation and merger rules to boost the financial and defense sectors.

18-06-2025
HSBC plans to implement a new global policy that mandates employees to be in the office at least three days a week. This decision aims to unify the bank's diverse operational practices. The directive comes as organizations balance flexible work models post-pandemic.

Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce is pushing for the UK government to endorse its initiative to develop engines for upcoming models of narrow-body aircraft. Such engines are expected to power short-haul journeys efficiently, and the company looks to gain support as aviation moves towards innovation.

The European Commission has put forward proposals to amend EU securitisation rules originally established in response to the 2008 financial crisis. By easing these regulations, the EU intends to stimulate bank lending and capital flow. Additionally, adjustments to merger regulations aim to boost the defence sector while maintaining environmental standards.

