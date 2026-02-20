Left Menu

European Aerospace Power Struggle: Future of the Fighter Jet

Airbus and Dassault Aviation are at odds over the Future Combat Air System project, potentially splitting the EU effort into separate French and German-led fighter jet programs. Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury highlights the complexities and possible outcomes, including separate planes or a shared technological framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:40 IST
European Aerospace Power Struggle: Future of the Fighter Jet
fighter jet

European aerospace giants are at a crossroads as Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury publicly addressed the potential bifurcation of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) fighter jet project. Initially conceived as a Franco-German initiative, it now faces dissolution into separate national programs due to clashes over workshare and technology rights.

The FCAS, a significant €100 billion ($118 billion) defense project, aims to create a new fighter jet alongside armed drones and secure links. However, differences between France's Dassault Aviation and Germany's Airbus could lead to entirely distinct French and German-led aircraft, reflecting the challenges within international defense collaborations.

Faury suggests a range of outcomes, from developing a 'family of planes' under a shared umbrella to complete split programs. Despite these challenges, Faury remains hopeful for a European future in this complex defense arena, underscoring the strategic importance for Europe's security.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
3
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
4
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026