Tragic Collision on Lucknow-Agra Expressway
Two passengers lost their lives and 15 others were injured when a bus collided with a stationary truck at Fatehabad Toll Plaza on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. The crash occurred around 1 AM as the bus traveled from Delhi to Bihar. Police are investigating the incident.
Tragedy struck early Wednesday when a bus crashed into a stationary truck on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, killing two passengers and injuring 15 others. The collision occurred near the Fatehabad Toll Plaza around 1 AM, according to local police.
The bus, en route from Delhi to Bihar, struck the rear of the parked truck with significant force. The abrupt impact resulted in immediate fatalities and several injuries among the passengers onboard. Police have not yet confirmed the identities of those who died in the crash.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Aman Deep stated that upon receiving reports of the accident, authorities quickly arrived at the scene. The injured were escorted to a nearby hospital for treatment, and the deceased were transported for post-mortem examinations as part of the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
