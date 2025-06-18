Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Crashes in Uttar Pradesh: Three Dead, One Injured

Three individuals lost their lives and one was injured in two separate motorcycle accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra and Deoria districts. In both cases, vehicles collided with the motorcycles, resulting in fatalities. One case is under investigation for possible deliberate collision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:09 IST
In a tragic turn of events, three individuals lost their lives while one sustained injuries in two separate motorcycle accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra and Deoria districts.

In the first incident near Parasi Pandey village in Sonbhadra, a speeding car rammed into a motorcycle carrying three individuals: Chandan Tiwari, Rajesh, and Chandan Pandey. Tiwari and Rajesh succumbed to their injuries on the spot, while Pandey is currently hospitalized, according to law enforcement officials.

Meanwhile, in Deoria district, Lallan Nishad, a laborer, died after his bike veered onto the path of an oncoming truck due to roadwork. Authorities continue to investigate these incidents for any suspicious elements. Families of the deceased in Sonbhadra allege foul play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

