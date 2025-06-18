Left Menu

Rachit Prints Fabricates IPO Success with BSE SME Approval

Rachit Prints, a fabric manufacturer in Meerut, secures in-principle approval from BSE SME for an IPO to raise Rs 19.5 crore. Funds will enhance operations, expand business, and manage term loans. The company supplies to leading mattress brands with a strong B2B model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:09 IST
Rachit Prints Fabricates IPO Success with BSE SME Approval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rachit Prints, a Meerut-based specialty fabric producer, announced it has received in-principle approval from the BSE SME exchange for an initial public offering aimed at raising approximately Rs 19.5 crore.

The company, which filed its draft red herring prospectus in December 2024, is in the process of submitting an updated version with current financial data. The IPO will consist entirely of fresh issuance of up to 13.08 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

The raised capital will be allocated as follows: Rs 9.50 crore towards working capital, Rs 4.40 crore for business expansion, Rs 1.32 crore for partial loan prepayment, and the rest for corporate purposes. Notable partners include Sheela Foam Ltd and Kurlon Enterprise Ltd, as Rachit Prints strengthens its B2B model in the mattress industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025