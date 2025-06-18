Biswanand Infra Elevates India's Construction Landscape

Kolkata-based Biswanand Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd is making significant strides in India's construction sector by collaborating with industry leaders such as Larsen & Toubro Limited. The company is dedicated to executing assignments with top construction firms across the country, aiming to enhance the quality and efficiency of infrastructure projects.

Founded by civil engineering graduate Diptiman Chattopadhyay in 2016, Biswanand Infra has emerged as a professionally managed entity that is actively contributing to prestigious projects, including those in partnership with Larsen & Toubro. The firm's ambition is to augment the workforce to over 20,000 to meet client demands effectively.

Expanding its reach beyond national borders, Biswanand Infra is collaborating on international projects in the Middle East and addressing the critical workforce shortage plaguing the construction industry. Chattopadhyay emphasizes the importance of strategic partnerships to mitigate project delays caused by labor shortages and aspires to forge alliances with leading global infrastructure companies.

Currently, the company is serving clients like Ashoka Buildcon Limited and HMM Infra Ltd, while pursuing joint ventures with infrastructure firms from Spain and Malaysia. Chattopadhyay's contributions include pivotal roles in executing landmark projects, such as India's first single-span extradozed bridge in Arunachal Pradesh.

The company continues to expand its footprint by seeking partnerships with prominent construction houses in India, reflecting its commitment to playing a vital role in the nation's infrastructure boom.

