Corporations Demand Tariff Refunds After Landmark Supreme Court Decision

Major companies like L'Oreal, Dyson, and Bausch + Lomb have filed lawsuits seeking refunds for tariffs imposed under Trump's emergency measures. Following the Supreme Court ruling the levies unlawful, over 1,400 importers pursue recompense for billions in duties. The recovery process remains complex and protracted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 02:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 02:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent court filings reveal that global corporations such as L'Oreal, Dyson, and Bausch + Lomb are among the latest to sue for tariff refunds levied during former President Trump's administration. The legal actions follow a U.S. Supreme Court decision deeming these tariffs unlawful.

More than 1,400 importers, including prominent names like FedEx and Costco, have initiated similar lawsuits, aiming to recover a portion of the $175 billion in U.S. tariff collections subject to potential refunds. These companies allege that Trump overstepped his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The process for reclaiming these funds, however, is expected to be lengthy and complex, as resolutions will be determined by lower courts over time. The cases have named U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other government entities as defendants, though they have yet to comment on the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

