Corporations Demand Tariff Refunds After Landmark Supreme Court Decision

Recent court filings reveal that global corporations such as L'Oreal, Dyson, and Bausch + Lomb are among the latest to sue for tariff refunds levied during former President Trump's administration. The legal actions follow a U.S. Supreme Court decision deeming these tariffs unlawful.

More than 1,400 importers, including prominent names like FedEx and Costco, have initiated similar lawsuits, aiming to recover a portion of the $175 billion in U.S. tariff collections subject to potential refunds. These companies allege that Trump overstepped his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The process for reclaiming these funds, however, is expected to be lengthy and complex, as resolutions will be determined by lower courts over time. The cases have named U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other government entities as defendants, though they have yet to comment on the proceedings.

