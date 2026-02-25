Left Menu

Tensions in Aviation: Canada's Approval of Gulfstream Jets Amidst Trump's Trade Threats

Transport Canada certified two Gulfstream business jets after U.S. President Trump threatened retaliatory action citing certification delays. The situation underscored political tensions, with Trump previously threatening tariffs on Canadian jets. Aviation experts have called for the separation of politics from aircraft safety protocols.

Updated: 25-02-2026 02:09 IST
Transport Canada has granted certification to the Gulfstream Aerospace G700 and G800 jets after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the delay. This move follows Trump's threats against Canada's aircraft sector, citing prolonged certification processes for U.S.-made planes.

President Trump, in his recent provocations against Canada, suggested imposing a 50% import tariff on Canadian-made aircraft, including the Bombardier Global Express. Although the Federal Aviation Administration in the U.S. had already certified the Gulfstreams, Canadian certification was highlighted as a key issue.

Experts argue that aviation safety should remain free from political influence. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney criticized Trump's tactics, emphasizing the end of a U.S.-led rules-based global order in a speech. Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon stated that the certification was a standard procedural matter without external pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Tech Stocks Propel Wall Street Amid AI Optimism

Venezuelan Oil Exports Surge with VLCC Charters, Eye India for Deliveries

Royal Scandal Unfolds: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Arrest and Epstein Ties

U.N. Resolution Reflects Global Stance on Ukraine Conflict

