Tensions in Aviation: Canada's Approval of Gulfstream Jets Amidst Trump's Trade Threats

Transport Canada has granted certification to the Gulfstream Aerospace G700 and G800 jets after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the delay. This move follows Trump's threats against Canada's aircraft sector, citing prolonged certification processes for U.S.-made planes.

President Trump, in his recent provocations against Canada, suggested imposing a 50% import tariff on Canadian-made aircraft, including the Bombardier Global Express. Although the Federal Aviation Administration in the U.S. had already certified the Gulfstreams, Canadian certification was highlighted as a key issue.

Experts argue that aviation safety should remain free from political influence. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney criticized Trump's tactics, emphasizing the end of a U.S.-led rules-based global order in a speech. Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon stated that the certification was a standard procedural matter without external pressure.

