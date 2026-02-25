Judge Declines to Disqualify Prosecutor's Office in Charlie Kirk Case

In a critical decision, a Utah judge has opted not to disqualify the local county attorney's office from the prosecution of Tyler Robinson, the man accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The defense had argued there was a conflict of interest, pointing to the presence of a prosecutor's daughter at the shooting.

Despite the defense's claims, State District Judge Tony Graf ruled there was no substantial risk of bias, maintaining that the Utah County Attorney's Office could continue with the proceedings. Prosecutors have stated they plan to seek the death penalty against Robinson, who has not yet entered a plea.

The defense has raised additional fairness concerns, objecting to the potential impact of media coverage and video footage on Robinson's right to a fair trial. Meanwhile, journalists and Kirk's widow argue for transparency in the proceedings. The court has partially granted media access to classified defense documents.

