Paris Airshow Wraps Up with Subtle Deals Amid Industry Expectations

The Paris Airshow concluded with muted expectations as budget carrier AirAsia played down immediate deals with Airbus or Embraer. While Airbus racked up contracts, major arrangements with AirAsia were deferred. Other notable deals included Airbus's and Embraer's orders, highlighting the aviation industry's ongoing recovery post-pandemic.

The Paris Airshow is set to end quietly, as anticipated high-profile deals with AirAsia for Airbus or Embraer aircraft did not materialize. AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes indicated that current priorities are on restructuring, with potential orders expected in the coming months.

Despite a subdued atmosphere, Airbus managed to secure various deals, including an order for two A350 freighters from MNG Airlines and EgyptAir's purchase of six A350-900 jets. Meanwhile, Embraer secured a substantial order from SkyWest Airlines for 60 E175 regional jets, emphasizing the ongoing demand for new aircraft.

Challenges remain in the aviation industry, particularly in supply chain issues and engine delays. However, Airbus noted improvements in delivery disruptions. On the defense front, U.S. firm Anduril and Germany's Rheinmetall announced plans to co-develop drones for Europe, illustrating international partnerships in military aviation technology.

