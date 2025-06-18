Trident Group Leads Charge Against Plastic Pollution During Environment Week 2025

In a significant demonstration of environmental leadership, Trident Group, a prominent Indian conglomerate and textile manufacturer, observed Environment Week 2025 by launching impactful initiatives under the theme 'Ending Plastic Pollution'.

Central to the week-long activities was the Nirmal Narmada Abhiyaan, a large-scale cleanup drive at Berkheri Ghat in Budhni. This initiative saw over 300 Trident employees and volunteers banding together to clear more than 15 tons of plastic waste from the banks of the Narmada River. This powerful example of community solidarity underscores Trident's dedication to restoring ecological balance and promoting sustainable living.

Furthering its commitment to nurturing nature, Trident initiated a tree plantation drive spearheaded by Shri Rajinder Gupta, the Chairman Emeritus of Trident Group. This effort is part of an ambitious goal to plant 20,000 trees, enhancing biodiversity and ensuring a sustainable future. Complementing these activities, the company distributed cotton fabric bags to locals, advocating for reduced reliance on single-use plastics at a grassroots level.

Trident also engaged local school children in activities centred on the theme of plastic pollution, aiming to educate and inspire the younger generation to become stewards of the planet. These efforts reflect Trident's overarching philosophy of integrating sustainability throughout its operations, from producing wheat-straw-based paper to pursuing zero-waste manufacturing processes.

This suite of initiatives during Environment Week exemplifies Trident's resolve to weave sustainability into its corporate fabric, earning global recognition in home textiles and paper manufacturing. As Environment Week 2025 concludes, Trident stands committed to creating a cleaner, greener future through collective action and responsible growth.

