Hero MotoCorp's New Subscription-based Battery Service Redefines Electric Mobility

Hero MotoCorp announced the introduction of a subscription-based Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model for its upcoming VIDA VX2 electric scooter. Launching next month, this initiative will offer a flexible 'pay-as-you-go' ownership model, greatly reducing the upfront ownership cost, thus making electric mobility more accessible and affordable.

The BaaS model will allow customers the flexibility to finance the scooter chassis and battery separately, turning significant upfront costs into manageable monthly payments. This approach aims to broaden access to electric vehicles by lowering financial barriers and offering tailored subscription plans to suit individual budget and usage needs.

Hero MotoCorp is expected to reveal full details, including subscription plans and pricing, on July 1, 2025. The company emphasizes that this model will enable a wider customer base to embrace electric mobility, enhancing both convenience and environmental impact.