Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp's New Subscription-based Battery Service Redefines Electric Mobility

Hero MotoCorp is set to launch a subscription-based Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) for its VIDA VX2 electric scooter, introducing a model that reduces initial ownership costs. This pay-as-you-go system offers flexibility, allowing buyers to finance the scooter's chassis and battery separately, enhancing affordability and access to electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:57 IST
Hero MotoCorp's New Subscription-based Battery Service Redefines Electric Mobility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hero MotoCorp announced the introduction of a subscription-based Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model for its upcoming VIDA VX2 electric scooter. Launching next month, this initiative will offer a flexible 'pay-as-you-go' ownership model, greatly reducing the upfront ownership cost, thus making electric mobility more accessible and affordable.

The BaaS model will allow customers the flexibility to finance the scooter chassis and battery separately, turning significant upfront costs into manageable monthly payments. This approach aims to broaden access to electric vehicles by lowering financial barriers and offering tailored subscription plans to suit individual budget and usage needs.

Hero MotoCorp is expected to reveal full details, including subscription plans and pricing, on July 1, 2025. The company emphasizes that this model will enable a wider customer base to embrace electric mobility, enhancing both convenience and environmental impact.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025