IFALPA Extends Expertise to Aid Ahmedabad Plane Crash Investigation

The International Federation of Air Line Pilots Associations (IFALPA) has offered its technical expertise to aid the ongoing investigation into the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, which resulted in the deaths of over 270 individuals onboard and on the ground. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading the probe.

IFALPA President Ron Hay, along with other key members, underscored the federation's readiness to provide expert input and global best practices in their letter to the AAIB Director General. The formal offer of support aims to assist the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), AAIB, and Air India in uncovering the accident's causes.

With a membership of 100,000 pilots from 100 countries, IFALPA boasts experienced investigators accredited to international standards. They have been involved in numerous aviation safety activities worldwide and can contribute significantly to ensuring a thorough and objective investigation into this unfortunate accident.

