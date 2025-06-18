Evacuation Efforts: US Citizens Fleeing Rising Tensions in Israel

The United States is taking active steps to evacuate its citizens from Israel amidst rising tensions with Iran. The U.S. embassy is coordinating with potential evacuees, as Ambassador Mike Huckabee advised those in Israel to register for updates via the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program.

With Iran launching 400 missiles towards Israel, resulting in civilian casualties, concerns over safety are intensifying. The U.S. embassy's evacuation strategy includes arranging flights and cruise ship departures for citizens eager to leave the region.

There is, however, uncertainty about the exact number of Americans planning to exit or whether the U.S. military will partake in these evacuations. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's stance wavers between diplomatic resolution and potential U.S. involvement in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)