Reviving Tradition: Sanatan Shiksha Combines Ancient Wisdom with Modern Technology

Shri Sanjay Kumar Pal launches the Sanatan Shiksha & STEM Education Scientific Research Council. This initiative aims to modernize India's ancient Sanatan education by integrating it with technology, addressing misconceptions, and setting a foundation for global educational leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:41 IST
Reviving Tradition: Sanatan Shiksha Combines Ancient Wisdom with Modern Technology
Sanatan Shiksha Initiative Launched to Revive India's Ancient Knowledge System for a High-Tech Future. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an endeavor to fuse India's rich, historical intellect with modern technology, Shri Sanjay Kumar Pal has inaugurated the Sanatan Shiksha & STEM Education Scientific Research Council. This groundbreaking national initiative seeks to rejuvenate and update the Sanatan education system, cementing its relevance in today's tech-driven world.

Sanatan Shiksha, rooted in holistic development, draws from India's vast knowledge reservoirs, including the Vedas and Shastras, while integrating modern advances such as AI and Robotics. "Sanatan is about knowledge and innovation," Shri Pal remarks, highlighting India's historical contributions to science and urban planning.

The initiative focuses on integrating ancient texts with STEM disciplines, reviving Gurukul learning, and creating a dialogue between tradition and technology. Shri Pal urges national involvement, framing it as a historic duty to prepare for a technological, interconnected future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

