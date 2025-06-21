Left Menu

Emcure Pharmaceuticals to Fully Acquire Zuventus Healthcare

Emcure Pharmaceuticals plans to acquire the remaining 20.42% stake in Zuventus Healthcare for Rs 724.9 crore. This move, approved by its board, will make Zuventus a wholly-owned subsidiary. The acquisition is expected to conclude by the September quarter of FY26, facilitating financial consolidation and strategic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Emcure Pharmaceuticals announced its decision to acquire the remaining 20.42% stake in Zuventus Healthcare Ltd from minority shareholders for Rs 724.9 crore. The acquisition, approved by Emcure's board, will finalize Zuventus as a wholly owned subsidiary, a regulatory filing revealed.

The deal involves the payment of Rs 724.9 crore in cash upon closing, based on a valuation. Emcure, already owning 79.58% of Zuventus, expects to finalize the transaction in the September quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The acquisition aligns with Emcure's strategic priority to consolidate its domestic market presence, promising financial consolidation of Zuventus and unlocking synergies to drive long-term growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

