ONGC Makes Progress in Assam Gas Well Control Operations

ONGC has reported significant progress in controlling a gas well in Assam. Experts from CUDD Pressure Control back ONGC's strategy, with crucial safety measures underway. Over 330 families remain displaced due to the ongoing incident, which Assam's Chief Minister has addressed in a letter to the Union Petroleum Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:11 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma meeting people affected by the ONGC gas leak (Image: X/@himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) announced progress in its efforts to control a gas well in Assam, where the gas flow rate has notably decreased. A team of international experts from CUDD Pressure Control, USA, who arrived on the scene last Friday, conducted a preliminary review and endorsed the strategies employed by ONGC thus far.

"The experts have expressed their agreement with the strategy and execution carried out to date, reaffirming the effectiveness of ONGC's approach to safely managing the well," confirmed ONGC in a statement. Extensive site preparations are underway for the next phase of action, including water blanketing, a critical safety measure, and continued real-time monitoring of gas levels around the site.

Even as remedial efforts continue, the situation remains delicate. The incident initially reported in June has led to the evacuation of over 330 families, causing distress in nearby villages. Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has corresponded with Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri advocating for enhanced technical support and engagement to alleviate the community's concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

