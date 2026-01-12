Truck Collision Disrupts Los Angeles Rally for Iranian Protesters
A truck drove into a crowd in Los Angeles during a rally supporting Iranian protesters. The incident occurred in Westwood, with the number of injuries still unknown, while hundreds had gathered to march. The news, reported by KNBC, highlights ongoing global solidarity with Iranian demonstrations.
A shocking incident unfolded in Los Angeles as a truck drove through a crowd gathered to support Iranian protesters, according to KNBC.
In the suburb of Westwood, hundreds of people had joined the march. As of Sunday, details on potential injuries were still unclear.
This event underscores the international scope of support for the protests in Iran.
