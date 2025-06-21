Left Menu

DGCA's Intensified Scrutiny on Air India: A Safety Wake-Up Call

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has demanded comprehensive details of all inspections and audits conducted on Air India’s operations since 2024. This follows a show-cause notice due to flight duty time limitations violations and increased scrutiny following a fatal crash in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has intensified its scrutiny of Air India by requesting detailed records of all inspections and audits carried out since 2024, according to insider sources.

The request comes in the wake of a show-cause notice issued to the airline concerning violations of flight duty time limitations. Additionally, the DGCA ordered the removal of three senior officials due to operational lapses. Details are required to be submitted by Sunday, including data on various types of inspections and audits such as cockpit, enroute, and ramp checks.

This heightened oversight coincides with mounting safety concerns after a tragic accident involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner which crashed in June, resulting in over 270 fatalities. The scrutiny reflects a pressing demand for enhanced aviation safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

