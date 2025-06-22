Left Menu

Namo Bharat Trains: A New Era of Speed and Efficiency in NCR

The NCRTC completed a successful trial run for Namo Bharat trains on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, covering the 82-kilometre distance efficiently. System readiness was evident with all operational components functioning optimally. This development marks a significant milestone in regional transportation, integrating metro and regional services on shared infrastructure.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has successfully completed a comprehensive timetable trial of the Namo Bharat trains along the extensive 82-kilometre corridor connecting Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut.

Emphasizing speed and efficiency, the trains traversed the distance from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram in less than an hour, operating at a top speed of 160 km/h with scheduled stops at each station. This trial run underscores the system's readiness for full-scale operations, showcasing seamless coordination between regional and metro services.

Notably, this rail infrastructure first sees the co-existence of both local and regional services in India. The integration of cutting-edge technology like the European Train Control System Level 3 Hybrid over LTE, hailed as a global first by NCRTC, further highlights this achievement. With over half of the corridor already operational and ongoing trial runs on remaining sections, this development promises to revolutionize transportation standards in the region.

