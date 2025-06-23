Left Menu

India Prioritizes National Interest in Crucial Trade Talks with U.S.

India emphasizes its national interest in ongoing trade negotiations with the U.S. as it aims to finalize a deal before the expiration of elevated tariffs imposed by President Trump. Key issues include market access for U.S. agricultural products and potential tariff adjustments on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:11 IST
India Prioritizes National Interest in Crucial Trade Talks with U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a determined push to solidify economic ties, India has reiterated that safeguarding its national interest remains supreme in the bilateral trade discussions with the United States. As high-stakes negotiations continue, New Delhi is eager to finalize a trade agreement before the looming deadline set by elevated tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to senior sources within India's trade ministry, a delegation is preparing to travel to Washington to engage in further discussions. The goal is to establish an interim agreement that addresses tariffs and broadens market access for critical products from both nations. However, officials caution that the progress of talks largely depends on the concessions extended by each party.

Amongst India's demands is the revocation of the 10% base tariff by the U.S., alongside proposed adjustments on steel tariffs, as part of an interim arrangement. The broader framework aims for the eventual doubling of bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, as originally discussed between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025