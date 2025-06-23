India Prioritizes National Interest in Crucial Trade Talks with U.S.

In a determined push to solidify economic ties, India has reiterated that safeguarding its national interest remains supreme in the bilateral trade discussions with the United States. As high-stakes negotiations continue, New Delhi is eager to finalize a trade agreement before the looming deadline set by elevated tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to senior sources within India's trade ministry, a delegation is preparing to travel to Washington to engage in further discussions. The goal is to establish an interim agreement that addresses tariffs and broadens market access for critical products from both nations. However, officials caution that the progress of talks largely depends on the concessions extended by each party.

Amongst India's demands is the revocation of the 10% base tariff by the U.S., alongside proposed adjustments on steel tariffs, as part of an interim arrangement. The broader framework aims for the eventual doubling of bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, as originally discussed between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump.

