Haryana Advances Women's Safety with Vehicle Tracking Initiative

The Haryana government announced plans to install vehicle location tracking devices (VLTDs) in all public transport vehicles, a move to bolster the safety of women and children. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini confirmed this during a transport department meeting.

Saini urged officials to meet district-specific completion targets and integrate the system with the '112' emergency response for greater efficacy. The VLTD system, developed under the Ministry of Road Transport's Nirbhaya framework, provides real-time location data and emergency alerts.

The Chief Minister also emphasized road safety, calling for post-accident investigations to address ongoing issues. Efforts to maintain the fitness of school transport vehicles, streamline revenue through innovation, and increase electric bus fleets are part of a broader strategy to enhance transport safety and efficiency.

