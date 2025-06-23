Left Menu

Haryana Advances Women's Safety with Vehicle Tracking Initiative

Haryana government will equip public transport vehicles with vehicle location tracking devices to enhance safety, particularly for women. Chief Minister Saini emphasized completion targets and integrating with emergency services. Additionally, plans to increase electric buses and address accidents were discussed, aiming for a safer, more efficient transport system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:19 IST
The Haryana government announced plans to install vehicle location tracking devices (VLTDs) in all public transport vehicles, a move to bolster the safety of women and children. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini confirmed this during a transport department meeting.

Saini urged officials to meet district-specific completion targets and integrate the system with the '112' emergency response for greater efficacy. The VLTD system, developed under the Ministry of Road Transport's Nirbhaya framework, provides real-time location data and emergency alerts.

The Chief Minister also emphasized road safety, calling for post-accident investigations to address ongoing issues. Efforts to maintain the fitness of school transport vehicles, streamline revenue through innovation, and increase electric bus fleets are part of a broader strategy to enhance transport safety and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

