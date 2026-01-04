Odisha Government Launches Road Safety Initiatives for Safer Highways

The Odisha government has initiated the National Road Safety Month 2026 in an endeavor to significantly raise awareness of traffic safety and regulations across the state.

With a focus on reducing road accidents, key figures, including Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, actor Siddharth Mohapatra, sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik, and social worker Shruti Mohapatra, attended the inauguration of this critical event.

The government also unveiled the 'Ama Subahak' scheme, aimed at empowering women through interest-free loans for vehicle purchases. A 'Road Safety Dashboard,' developed with input from IIT Madras, provides insight into driver behavior, while the FASTicket system aims to revolutionize bus ticketing via the Odisha Yatri App.

