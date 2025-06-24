Left Menu

Dubai Airports Resumes Operations Astoundingly

Dubai Airports has resumed operations following a temporary suspension. The Dubai Media Office announced this on platform X, warning passengers of potential flight delays or cancellations. The situation is being closely monitored to restore full service momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 24-06-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 01:16 IST
Dubai Airports has swiftly resumed operations after a brief suspension, according to an announcement made by the Dubai Media Office on platform X.

The announcement cautioned passengers to anticipate possible flight delays or cancellations as operations stabilize post-suspension.

Authorities are actively monitoring the situation to ensure a smooth and timely recovery of services.

