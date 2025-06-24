Left Menu

Revolutionizing Indian Dairy: The Dairykhata Disruption

Dairykhata, an AI-powered platform, is transforming India's dairy landscape by solving inefficiencies and supporting dairy farmers. Founded by Venugopal Naidu Puvvada, it offers data-driven solutions to improve cattle management and maximize profits. With plans for large-scale expansion, Dairykhata aligns with PM Modi's vision of doubling farmers' incomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:52 IST
Revolutionizing Indian Dairy: The Dairykhata Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Dairykhata, an innovative AI-driven platform, is tackling challenges in India's dairy sector, which affects 80 million farmers. Founded by Venugopal Naidu Puvvada, the platform aims to modernize cattle management and farmer profits in alignment with Prime Minister Modi's goal of doubling farmer incomes.

During an emotional journey to Andhra Pradesh, Puvvada witnessed neglected non-milking cows. Motivated by this experience, he developed Dairykhata with extensive research and support from Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh. The platform manages over 2.5 million animal records and significantly impacts farmers' financial outcomes.

With features like cattle health dashboards and real-time alerts, Dairykhata empowers farmers with data to optimize their operations. Puvvada's initiatives in 10,000+ villages, along with international expansion plans, strive for a ₹10,000 crore economic impact by 2027, reinforcing a cow-centric economy powered by innovative technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025