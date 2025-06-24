Revolutionizing Indian Dairy: The Dairykhata Disruption

Dairykhata, an innovative AI-driven platform, is tackling challenges in India's dairy sector, which affects 80 million farmers. Founded by Venugopal Naidu Puvvada, the platform aims to modernize cattle management and farmer profits in alignment with Prime Minister Modi's goal of doubling farmer incomes.

During an emotional journey to Andhra Pradesh, Puvvada witnessed neglected non-milking cows. Motivated by this experience, he developed Dairykhata with extensive research and support from Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh. The platform manages over 2.5 million animal records and significantly impacts farmers' financial outcomes.

With features like cattle health dashboards and real-time alerts, Dairykhata empowers farmers with data to optimize their operations. Puvvada's initiatives in 10,000+ villages, along with international expansion plans, strive for a ₹10,000 crore economic impact by 2027, reinforcing a cow-centric economy powered by innovative technology.

