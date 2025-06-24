Left Menu

Flight Safety Enhanced: Lucknow Airport's New Measures

The Lucknow airport is instituting strict measures to enhance flight safety, including banning laser lights and kite flying within a 10-kilometer radius, and removing nearby meat shops. This follows recent air safety incidents. The initiative, backed by local governmental support, involves multiple agencies to mitigate potential threats like birds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi/Lucknow | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster flight safety, Lucknow airport authorities have called for a ban on laser lights and kite flying within a 10-kilometer radius. The request follows recent air safety incidents, including the Ahmedabad air crash, and aims to mitigate threats posed to aircraft.

During a recent Airport Environment Management Committee meeting, Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob emphasized immediate action. A letter has been sent to the Lucknow police commissioner, underlining the necessity of these bans.

Additional measures include removing meat shops that attract birds, which pose risks to aircraft. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has been directed to act swiftly, including sterilizing street dogs and removing obstructions near runways. Similar measures are in place at Varanasi's airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

