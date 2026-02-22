Delhi Court Highlights Importance of Security Amid AI Summit Protest

In a landmark decision, a Delhi court has underscored the imperative of balancing national security with democratic dissent. The court emphasized stringent scrutiny of protests that possess the capacity to disrupt globally significant events, particularly when they involve the country's international image and security concerns.

The observations arose during the hearing of a police custody plea for four individuals accused of causing disruption at the AI Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The court noted that international forums featuring foreign dignitaries represent a platform of national prestige and any disturbances here could have far-reaching diplomatic consequences.

The individuals allegedly breached high-security zones, protesting an Indo-US trade deal, which led to altercations with law enforcement. As the investigation progresses, the court has sanctioned police custody to delve into digital communications and funding trails, while ensuring adherence to procedural safeguards.

