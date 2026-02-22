Veteran Politician Sharad Pawar Hospitalized for Dehydration
Sharad Pawar, President of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune due to mild dehydration. Doctors assure that his condition is stable, and he will stay for two days to receive fluids. Daughter Supriya Sule expressed gratitude to healthcare workers.
- Country:
- India
Sharad Pawar, the 85-year-old president of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), has been hospitalized after experiencing mild dehydration. Dr. Purvez Grant of Ruby Hall Clinic confirmed that Pawar's condition is stable, requiring a two-day stay for hydration treatment.
His daughter, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, took to X to update the public on her father's health, extending gratitude to the medical staff involved in his care. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister will undergo follow-up tests while in the Pune clinic.
Pawar's recent admission comes after his February hospitalization at the same facility for chest congestion. Post-recovery, doctors advised rest before returning to his usual public engagements.
(With inputs from agencies.)