Veteran Politician Sharad Pawar Hospitalized for Dehydration

Sharad Pawar, the 85-year-old president of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), has been hospitalized after experiencing mild dehydration. Dr. Purvez Grant of Ruby Hall Clinic confirmed that Pawar's condition is stable, requiring a two-day stay for hydration treatment.

His daughter, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, took to X to update the public on her father's health, extending gratitude to the medical staff involved in his care. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister will undergo follow-up tests while in the Pune clinic.

Pawar's recent admission comes after his February hospitalization at the same facility for chest congestion. Post-recovery, doctors advised rest before returning to his usual public engagements.

