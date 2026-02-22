Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists
A 16-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Gumla district was allegedly raped by 8-10 unidentified men. The incident, which took place under the Raidih police station's jurisdiction, prompted the police to launch a manhunt. The girl and her male friend were returning home when they were attacked.
A harrowing incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Gumla district, where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a group of 8-10 unidentified men, according to police reports.
The assault occurred Friday night when the victim was returning home with a friend, within the limits of the Raidih police station. Her friend was beaten before she was taken to a secluded spot and raped, as per the victim's statement, said officer-in-charge Sandeep Kumar Yadav.
A formal FIR was filed on Saturday, and a manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the suspects, with investigations ongoing to gather more evidence related to the crime.
