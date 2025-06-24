Left Menu

DGCA Tightens Aviation Safety with Stringent Surveillance

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted a comprehensive surveillance at major Indian airports, identifying several safety violations across airlines, maintenance operations, and airport facilities. The agency aims to strengthen overall aviation safety following the Air India crash, demanding corrective actions within a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has uncovered numerous safety violations during its recent surveillance operations at major Indian airports, conducted less than two weeks after the Air India crash. In its efforts to enhance aviation safety, the DGCA focused on flight operations, airworthiness, and other critical areas.

During the investigation, which included key airports like Delhi and Mumbai, inspectors detected faded runway markings, non-updated obstruction data, and defects in aircraft maintenance. These issues prompted the DGCA to demand corrective measures from the involved entities within a week's timeframe.

The DGCA's intensified oversight followed the Air India Boeing 787-8 incident in Ahmedabad and aims to provide a holistic assessment of the nation's aviation ecosystem. Spotting weaknesses in airlines and airport operations, the DGCA has directed action for immediate rectifications to bolster safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

