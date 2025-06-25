Left Menu

Rapido Revolutionizes Delhi Metro Travel with Ticketing on App

Rapido has collaborated with the Open Network for Digital Commerce to allow Delhi metro commuters to book tickets via the ride-hailing app. In addition, Rapido offers rides to and from metro stations at a fixed rate, with special promotions for first-time users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:15 IST
Rapido Revolutionizes Delhi Metro Travel with Ticketing on App
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance commuter convenience, Delhi metro passengers can now book their tickets through the Rapido app, aided by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the company announced on Wednesday.

Rapido Co-Founder Aravind Sanka highlighted that not only are metro tickets now accessible via the app, but the company is also offering rides to and from metro stations for a fixed rate of Rs 25. To entice users, the first ride is free for all app users booking their metro tickets, he added.

Highlighting the platform's reach, Sanka noted that over 8 lakh people use Rapido daily, with women drivers making up 40 percent of users. Additionally, around 1 lakh customers already utilize the service for metro station commutes, and designated pick-up and drop-off points have been set up at selected stations across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025