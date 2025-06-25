Rapido Revolutionizes Delhi Metro Travel with Ticketing on App

In a significant move to enhance commuter convenience, Delhi metro passengers can now book their tickets through the Rapido app, aided by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the company announced on Wednesday.

Rapido Co-Founder Aravind Sanka highlighted that not only are metro tickets now accessible via the app, but the company is also offering rides to and from metro stations for a fixed rate of Rs 25. To entice users, the first ride is free for all app users booking their metro tickets, he added.

Highlighting the platform's reach, Sanka noted that over 8 lakh people use Rapido daily, with women drivers making up 40 percent of users. Additionally, around 1 lakh customers already utilize the service for metro station commutes, and designated pick-up and drop-off points have been set up at selected stations across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)