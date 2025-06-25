India's Data Surge: A 5G Revolution on the Horizon

India is witnessing unprecedented growth in data traffic per smartphone, with projections indicating a rise to 62 GB monthly by 2030 from the current 32 GB. This marks the highest level globally, according to the Ericsson Mobility Report, and underscores the urgent need for a robust 5G infrastructure nationwide.

The report highlights that as early as 2024, 4G will still dominate subscriptions, constituting 53% of users. However, this number is expected to decline significantly, reaching 230 million by 2030, as the migration to 5G accelerates. Factors such as affordable smartphones, increased internet penetration, and a growing demand for video and digital services are driving this shift.

By 2030, 5G subscriptions are projected to skyrocket, potentially reaching 980 million users and comprising 75% of mobile subscriptions. Industry leaders like Nitin Bansal of Ericsson India emphasize their support for this digital transformation, which is set to boost connectivity and drive inclusive growth. On a global scale, 5G subscriptions could reach 6.3 billion by 2030, with Western Europe and North America leading the charge in adoption.

