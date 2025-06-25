Left Menu

India's Data Surge: A 5G Revolution on the Horizon

India’s data traffic per smartphone is set to rise to 62 GB monthly by 2030, marking a drastic increase from the current 32 GB, driven by 5G proliferation. As 4G subscriptions decline, 5G is projected to dominate with 980 million users, fostering significant digital growth across India's urban and rural sectors.

Representative image (Image source: Pexels ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is witnessing unprecedented growth in data traffic per smartphone, with projections indicating a rise to 62 GB monthly by 2030 from the current 32 GB. This marks the highest level globally, according to the Ericsson Mobility Report, and underscores the urgent need for a robust 5G infrastructure nationwide.

The report highlights that as early as 2024, 4G will still dominate subscriptions, constituting 53% of users. However, this number is expected to decline significantly, reaching 230 million by 2030, as the migration to 5G accelerates. Factors such as affordable smartphones, increased internet penetration, and a growing demand for video and digital services are driving this shift.

By 2030, 5G subscriptions are projected to skyrocket, potentially reaching 980 million users and comprising 75% of mobile subscriptions. Industry leaders like Nitin Bansal of Ericsson India emphasize their support for this digital transformation, which is set to boost connectivity and drive inclusive growth. On a global scale, 5G subscriptions could reach 6.3 billion by 2030, with Western Europe and North America leading the charge in adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

